Shiv Sena Leader's Shooting Sparks Outrage in Moga
Protests have erupted in Moga following the tragic shooting of Shiv Sena leader Manga Ram. Police have assured the community of a thorough investigation and aid, while promising a family member employment. The incident has intensified efforts by Punjab Police to combat crime and improve public safety.
Protests broke out in Moga on Friday as Shiv Sena supporters expressed outrage over the fatal shooting of party leader Manga Ram on March 13. According to Moga Superintendent of Police Bal Krishnan Singla, the District Commissioner has promised protestors comprehensive support, including assistance for the victim's family.
In a statement to ANI, SP Singla mentioned plans to provide a family member with a job under the DC quota and assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon. He revealed that the police have already named six suspects in the FIR, based on the victim's wife's testimony, and that further investigation is ongoing.
The deadly incident, initially stemming from gunfire at a local saloon before escalating into a street chase, left both a saloon owner and a child injured. The Punjab Police, committed to reducing crime, recently captured Manpreet Singh, linked to notorious gang networks, in a significant operation in Faridkot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
