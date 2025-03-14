Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Cracks Down on Drunk Driving During Holi Celebrations

Amidst vibrant Holi celebrations, Maharashtra Police initiated a major crackdown on drunk driving in Pune, deploying 5000 personnel and 500 officers across 91 check posts. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and CM Devendra Fadnavis commemorated the festival with family and fellow leaders, emphasizing safety and joy throughout the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:43 IST
Police launches a drive to check drunk driving cases in Pune on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a concerted effort to curb drunk driving during the lively Holi festivities, Maharashtra Police have increased monitoring in Pune, setting up 91 check posts staffed by 5000 police personnel and 500 officers. DCP Traffic Amol Zende highlighted the initiative's focus on preventing accidents.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde marked Holi at his Thane residence with family and Shiv Sena leaders, sharing moments on social media. He praised the festival's vibrant spirit, advocating for endless waves of joy and the importance of safety among revelers statewide.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended Holi wishes, underscoring the celebration as a symbol of innovation and progress for Maharashtra. Across the state, citizens embraced the festival by applying gulaal and reveling in the joyous atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

