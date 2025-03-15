Delhi Drainage Revival: Minister Verma Vows Quality Infrastructure
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma inspects drainage work on Rohtak Road, criticizing the lack of government oversight. Spanning 18 km, the project is set for completion in 14 months. Verma emphasizes strict quality control, aligning with the legacy of former CM Sahib Singh Verma to advance Delhi's development.
- Country:
- India
In a direct critique of government oversight, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma inspected ongoing drainage work near Rajdhani Park on Rohtak Road, raising concerns about the neglected infrastructure. Verma highlighted that no Delhi government representatives have monitored this vital project, despite repeated public complaints about the deteriorating road conditions.
The drainage project, which began in February and stretches across a total of 18 km, is managed by the NHAI with operational support from the PWD and Flood Control departments. Verma assured that the drainage and roads will endure environmental challenges without quality compromise, as he emphasized accountability by warning contractors of potential blacklisting and suspensions for subpar work.
Further aligning with Delhi's developmental aspirations, Verma committed to completing the unfulfilled initiatives of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. Reflecting on the era of BJP governance, Verma stressed a reinvigorated approach to achieving a developed Delhi, embodying Sahib Singh Verma's visionary groundwork initiated decades ago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Commits to PM-ABHIM Scheme Implementation
Delhi Government Criticized Over Unspent Covid Funds and Ineffectual Response
Delhi Government Pressed by Supreme Court on Remission Decision in Nitish Katara Case
PWD Sets Aggressive Deadline for Pothole Repairs in Delhi
BJP Criticizes Delhi Government Over COVID-19 Healthcare Resource Mismanagement