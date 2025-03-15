Delhi Drainage Revival: Minister Verma Vows Quality Infrastructure

In a direct critique of government oversight, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma inspected ongoing drainage work near Rajdhani Park on Rohtak Road, raising concerns about the neglected infrastructure. Verma highlighted that no Delhi government representatives have monitored this vital project, despite repeated public complaints about the deteriorating road conditions.

The drainage project, which began in February and stretches across a total of 18 km, is managed by the NHAI with operational support from the PWD and Flood Control departments. Verma assured that the drainage and roads will endure environmental challenges without quality compromise, as he emphasized accountability by warning contractors of potential blacklisting and suspensions for subpar work.

Further aligning with Delhi's developmental aspirations, Verma committed to completing the unfulfilled initiatives of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. Reflecting on the era of BJP governance, Verma stressed a reinvigorated approach to achieving a developed Delhi, embodying Sahib Singh Verma's visionary groundwork initiated decades ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)