Punjab Temple Explosion: Swift Actions and Tightened Security
In Amritsar, Punjab, a grenade attack took place outside Thakurdwara Temple, allegedly involving two motorcycle-borne suspects, now identified and being pursued by police. Although no injuries occurred, tensions rose due to potential involvement of Pakistan's ISI. Authorities assure quick resolution and stress the importance of maintaining peace in the state.
An explosion outside Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar's Khandwala area, instigated by two identified suspects, has prompted swift police action. The attack involved a grenade hurled by two motorcycle-borne individuals early on Saturday. Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal confirmed there were no injuries and the situation remains under control.
Security forces are rapidly progressing in their investigation, with police aiming to apprehend the accused within a day. CCTV footage captured two masked men, believed to be responsible for the attack. Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar indicated potential links to Pakistan's ISI, citing past patterns of external influence attempting to incite unrest in Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reassured the public of the state's strong law and order. In the wake of recent violence, including an assault in the Golden Temple, Mann emphasized the frequent attempts to destabilize Punjab through drugs, gangs, and external interference. Efforts are underway to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent further aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
