Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Alliance Strategy and Policy Inaction

In a sharp rebuke, AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddapadi K Palaniswami has accused the ruling DMK government of doublespeak concerning the delimitation and third language policy issues. Addressing the media on Saturday, Palaniswami questioned what Tamil Nadu gained from joining the INDIA alliance, highlighting the lack of action in transferring education to the state list during DMK's 13-year tenure in the central government.

Palaniswami alleged that the DMK's alliance with Congress yields little benefit for Tamil Nadu, citing unresolved issues like the Mekedatu dam. He criticized DMK's past involvement in both Central and State governments, stating that they failed to secure significant schemes or resolve the Cauvery water dispute, accusing the party of prioritizing power over people's welfare.

Launching further criticism, Palaniswami questioned the exclusion of the three language policy from recent political meetings called by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, attributing these to political posturing rather than addressing people's problems. He pointed out that other states maintain their language preferences, criticizing DMK for not advocating a two-language policy. The Joint Action Committee meeting, involving multiple state leaders, aims to oppose proposed parliamentary constituency changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)