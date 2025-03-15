Cybercrime Crackdown: Police Nab Extortionist in Online Blackmail Case

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a 23-year-old man, accused of extorting money from a woman by threatening to distribute her private images online. The suspect, identified as Madhav Singh from Pratap Nagar, Amritsar, was caught following an intricate cybercrime probe.

The victim, who had come into contact with the accused via social media, approached the Cyber Police Station in North West District. She explained that after establishing a rapport, Singh accessed her private photos, subsequently demanding Rs 5 lakh and threatening exposure if refused.

Upon receiving the complaint, authorities filed a case under sections 308(2) and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations using advanced cyber forensics revealed that Singh maintained multiple fake Instagram accounts while concealing his true identity. His eventual arrest followed a digital trail that led to his confession of committing the offense for entertainment.

The mobile phone used in the alleged crime has been confiscated. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover further victims or possible accomplices involved in these cybercriminal activities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)