Chemical Attack Stuns Bhulaxmi Temple Community

In a startling episode at the Bhulaxmi temple in Hyderabad, an unidentified individual attacked the temple accountant with a chemical substance, law enforcement reported on Friday evening. The victim, Narsing Rao, sustained minor injuries during the encounter.

Authorities revealed that the suspect approached Rao under the pretext of discussing the expenses related to Anna Prasad. Midway through their exchange, the assailant unexpectedly poured a chemical onto Rao's head, resulting in injuries that required medical attention.

The police have registered a case and initiated a manhunt to apprehend the individual responsible for this alarming attack. Investigations are ongoing as officials work to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)