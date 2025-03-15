Syria Faces Crucial Moment as Conflict Marks 14th Year, UN Calls for Peace and Accountability

As Syria approaches the 14th anniversary of its devastating conflict, the United Nations Syria Commission of Inquiry warns the country stands at a critical crossroads. Despite initial optimism following the collapse of the previous government, recent violent outbreaks underscore the profound challenges ahead.

Commission Chair Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro emphasized, “The horrific violence of the past two weeks reminds us of the urgent need for renewed commitment to peace, justice, and human rights to break the cycle of violence.” Recent fighting in Syria’s coastal regions resulted in numerous civilian deaths, including women and children, amid reports of extrajudicial executions involving forces loyal to the former regime and current caretaker security personnel.

The Commission expressed deep concern over these violent clashes, with initial investigations uncovering extensive casualties on both sides, including possible war crimes and summary executions. The caretaker government’s establishment of an independent inquiry into these events was acknowledged positively, though the Commission stresses the importance of ensuring this inquiry operates independently, transparently, and thoroughly.

Ongoing investigations by the Commission include verification of digital evidence, amid warnings against widespread online disinformation, misleading videos, and hate speech, which threaten to escalate tensions further.

Commissioner Hanny Megally urged that this recent violence must not derail Syria's fragile path toward stability and justice. The Commission also recognizes recent peace agreements with various non-state armed groups and political representatives as hopeful indicators of progress, alongside a new constitutional declaration aimed at reinforcing the rule of law.

With Syria's economy and humanitarian situation in dire condition, exacerbated by dwindling humanitarian aid and sanctions, the Commission reiterated calls to lift sectoral sanctions and facilitate reconstruction efforts. Economic hardship, they warn, risks further violence.

Additionally, accountability for atrocities committed during the Assad regime and subsequent conflicts remains essential. Preserving evidence from prisons, courts, and mass graves is critical to supporting future truth and justice initiatives, facilitated by Syrian authorities, civil society, and international actors.

Thousands recently released from the notorious detention and torture facilities urgently require physical and psychological rehabilitation, legal assistance, and resolution regarding property rights. Efforts to uncover the fate of tens of thousands who remain disappeared must also be prioritized, led by Syrian caretaker authorities with the support of civil society organizations, the Independent Institution on Missing Persons, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Commissioner Lynn Welchman underscored the international community's role: "Syrians deserve unwavering solidarity as they turn a new page toward dignity, peace, and justice."

The Commission stands ready to support these critical efforts alongside Syrian and international partners, emphasizing the vital importance of accountability, truth, and healing to achieve a stable future.