Youth Leaders and Civil Society Call for Action at UN Women's CSW69 Side Event

On 13 March, during the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), UN Women hosted a side event titled "Reflections and Resolve: Civil Society Pathways to Push Forward for Gender Equality." Youth leaders and representatives from regional civil society steering committees gathered to discuss their experiences and share insights gained from the Beijing+30 regional reviews, as well as to provide strategic recommendations for advancing gender equality globally.

The event commenced with a conversation between Albanian youth activist Ema Meçaj and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous. Bahous emphasized the grassroots nature of gender equality, stating, "Gender Equality is not granted from above; it is demanded from below and seized with defiance, fought for with persistence, and won through collective power." She outlined UN Women's 6 +1 Action Agenda for gender equality and stressed the importance of accountability, relevance, and unity.

Cai Cai, Chief of the Gender Section at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), highlighted the critical role regional civil society steering committees play in ensuring diverse voices reach intergovernmental decision-making platforms. She identified the Beijing+30 process as a pivotal moment to create clear pathways forward.

Moderated by Cai Yiping from Development Alternatives with Women for a New Era (DAWN), a panel featured speakers from regional committees who addressed obstacles like language barriers, limited access to official discussions, and political resistance. Practical strategies shared included AI-assisted translations in Ukraine by Oleksandra Harmash and inclusive engagements involving youth and persons with disabilities in Africa by Wanjùhì Njoroge. Randa Sinoira emphasized the impact of civil society consultations on shaping formal recommendations, while Terry Ince Dale advocated for strategic advocacy and centering women's voices.

Prabhleen Tuteja emphasized transforming feminist activism by prioritizing intersectionality and historically marginalized groups through grassroots efforts.

Looking to the future, panelists called for broader civil society involvement in formal negotiations, particularly grassroots organizations and young activists. They also underscored strategic collaboration with the private sector, urging corporations to become active partners in sustainable gender equality initiatives.

Concluding the event, youth activist Lucy Fagan from the United Kingdom spoke with Ambassador Gladys Mokhawa of Botswana, Co-Facilitator of the CSW Revitalization Process. Mokhawa stressed the importance of youth perspectives in addressing emerging challenges such as technology, AI, and aging. She confirmed strong alignment between civil society concerns, the Secretary-General, and Member States regarding revitalizing the CSW.

Fagan concluded the discussion by affirming the movement’s strength, stating, “It is our solidarity, our resistance, and our care that sustain our movement.”