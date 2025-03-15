UN chief affirms solidarity with Bangladesh amid political transition

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Secretary-General praised Bangladesh’s progress and highlighted the role of the international community in supporting the country’s future.

“I am particularly pleased to be in Bangladesh at this important moment in your national journey,” Mr. Guterres said, acknowledging the leadership of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and the hopes of the Bangladeshi people for greater democracy, justice and prosperity.

Bangladesh has been undergoing a period of transition following the resignation and departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last August after weeks of student-led protests. More than 300 people, including many children, were reportedly killed and over 20,000 injured in a brutal crackdown by security forces.

Ms. Hasina had been in power since January 2009, having previously served as Prime Minister from 1996 to 2001.

A pivotal moment

“This is a pivotal moment for Bangladesh and the international community must play its part in supporting your efforts towards a just, inclusive and prosperous future,” Mr. Guterres said.

He added that the country and its people can count on the UN as a “steadfast partner”, working alongside them to help build a sustainable and equitable future for all.

“As Bangladesh undergoes important reforms and transitions, I want to assure you that the UN stands ready to assist in fostering peace, national dialogue, trust and healing,” he said.

Mission of solidarity

The Secretary-General’s visit, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, was an opportunity to express solidarity with both the Bangladeshi people and the Rohingya refugees who have found shelter in the country.

Bangladesh is hosting over one million Rohingya refugees who fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar. The largest exodus followed brutal attacks by Myanmar security forces in 2017, a series of events that the then UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein described as “textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”

On Friday, Mr. Guterres visited the refugee camps in southern Cox’s Bazar, meeting with Rohingya refugees and participating in an Iftar meal with them and members of the host community in the evening.

“I had an extremely moving visit to Cox’s Bazar yesterday. Ramadan reminds us of the universal values that connect humanity: compassion, empathy and generosity. Bangladesh is a living symbol of these values through your commitment to peace, development and humanitarian relief,” he said.

Contributions to peacekeeping

Mr. Guterres highlighted Bangladesh’s support to the United Nations and its mission, particularly in peacekeeping.

Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations, with thousands of soldiers serving in some of the world’s most dangerous environments.

“I want to pay tribute to the sacrifices and dedication of Bangladeshi peacekeepers,” he said.

During his visit, the Secretary-General also met with top officials including Chief Adviser Yunus; Foreign Adviser Md. Towhid Hossain; and Khalilur Rahman, High Representative on Rohingya Issues. He also met with Bangladeshi youth representatives and members of the civil society.

Support for Rohingya refugees

While acknowledging Bangladesh’s accomplishments, the UN chief also stressed the urgency of continued support for the Rohingya refugees.

“By offering Rohingya refugees sanctuary, Bangladesh has demonstrated solidarity and human dignity, often at significant social, environmental and economic cost,” he said.

However, the situation remains dire, with significant cuts in international funding for humanitarian aid threatening to worsen the crisis.

Mr. Guterres warned the funding cuts could result in severe food aid shortages, a situation he described as “an unmitigated disaster”.

“People would suffer, and people would die,” he warned.

Need for safe, dignified returns

Alongside greater international support to sustain critical aid efforts, the Secretary-General underscored the need to finding a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis, in particular the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar.

However, the situation there continues to deteriorate.

“The escalation of violence and human rights violations across Myanmar, including in Rakhine state, are causing civilian casualties and driving displacement internally and across borders,” Mr. Guterres said.

He urged all parties in Myanmar to prioritise civilian protection, avoid further incitement of violence and pave the way for democracy to take root, creating conditions for the dignified return of the Rohingya.