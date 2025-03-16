Left Menu

Bihar's Political Clash: Accusations and Celebrations Stir Tensions

Union Minister Nityanand Rai accuses RJD and Congress of defaming Bihar, claiming they hinder development. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav faces backlash for controversial Holi remarks, blaming BJP, RSS, and media for spreading hatred. Rai asserts NDA's future electoral victory amid Bihar's transformative progress.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nityanand Rai launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress on Sunday, accusing them of tarnishing Bihar's image. Rai criticized the leadership of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi for the state's past underdevelopment, asserting that they defamed Bihar.

Rai highlighted the strides made under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, emphasizing Bihar's progress due to increased employment opportunities and central government support. He expressed confidence in the people rejecting 'jungle raj' and caste politics, predicting a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) win in upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav drew controversy during Holi festivities for allegedly coercing a policeman to dance, sparking criticism. Yadav accused BJP and RSS of politicizing the festival, lamenting their portrayal in media. Despite backlash, Yadav remains defiant, warning opponents of an electoral reprimand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

