Controversy Erupts as Policeman Dances at Politician's Behest

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi criticizes RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav after a video shows a policeman dancing at Yadav's Holi event, highlighting potential misuse of power. The incident raises concerns about unchecked authority and leads to the removal of the officer from duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:08 IST
Union Minister Jitan Ram Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has condemned RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav following the release of a controversial video depicting police officers dancing at Yadav's Holi celebration in Patna. Manjhi denounced the behavior, asserting that such actions echo past misdeeds during Yadav's father's rule.

Manjhi warned of the dangers of responsible power management, suggesting that if Yadav and his family were to gain further influence, similar exploitative actions might become routine. He cautioned, "The people of Bihar should understand the consequences of such power dynamics, where officers could be manipulated or threatened with suspension for non-compliance."

This reaction follows an incident where Tej Pratap Yadav allegedly instructed a policeman to "dance or be suspended" during a Holi event. A video of the occurrence went viral, leading to the removal of Constable Deepak Kumar, who was seen dancing on Yadav's orders, from his duties as Yadav's bodyguard, according to an official statement from Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police.

