Controversy Surrounds Aurangzeb Tomb Amid Bajrang Dal's Demands

Bajrang Dal leader Nitin Mahajan threatens mass protests if the Aurangzeb tomb in Maharashtra isn't removed, comparing its fate to the Babri Masjid. BJP's T Raja Singh questions government spending on the tomb, citing Aurangzeb's historical actions against Hindu culture. Tensions rise over the site's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:21 IST
Bajrang Dal leader Nitin Mahajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bajrang Dal leader Nitin Mahajan has issued a warning regarding the Aurangzeb tomb in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar, advocating for its removal. Mahajan threatens that if the government fails to act, they will unite like in the Babri Masjid case. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal plan to mobilize public support on March 17, unless the government meets their demand.

Drawing parallels to past Hindu agitations, Mahajan emphasized the potential for widespread unrest if their calls go unheeded. He stated that they are prepared to take matters into their own hands. Meanwhile, BJP leader T Raja Singh echoed a similar sentiment, accusing the government of unnecessary expenditure on the tomb maintained by the ASI.

In a letter dated March 15, Singh questioned the allocation of public funds for the upkeep of Aurangzeb's tomb, referencing the Mughal ruler's historical damage to Hindu culture. Singh implored the Central government to reconsider its financial commitment, suggesting the funds should instead honor historical figures who embody Indian valor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

