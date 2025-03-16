Delhi's Monsoon Prep: LG and CM Lead Drain Inspection

In a bid to tackle Delhi's recurring monsoon woes, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and PwD Minister Parvesh Verma conducted an inspection of the Barapullah, Kushak, and Sunehri Pullah drains on Sunday. Aimed at ensuring timely desilting before the monsoon, officials received strict instructions to complete the task efficiently.

The inspections come amid fresh efforts by the new government to prevent the perennial issue of waterlogging in Delhi. Unlike previous administrations that engaged in blame games, the current regime stresses coordinated efforts. CM Gupta emphasized that the planned operation would ensure timely completion, preventing transient inconvenience for residents.

Highlighting a history of neglect, CM Gupta expressed her focus on accountability. Maintenance duties have been allocated to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. The initiative, described as being executed on a 'war footing,' underscores the priority of preventing monsoon waterlogging, alongside seeking accountability from MLAs on drainage progress.

Discussions went beyond desilting; addressing fundamental defects in Delhi's drainage, the CM called for a visionary, long-term approach. Acknowledging past unplanned urban development, Gupta stressed active fieldwork to resolve challenges, underlining the government's commitment to protecting public welfare and reducing waterlogging issues.

With ongoing efforts to ameliorate city infrastructure, the CM reiterated priorities rooted in practical and forward-thinking governance, assuring that future generations are not burdened with similar infrastructural flaws. Collaboration and consistent updates aim to provide seamless living conditions free from monsoon-induced disruptions for Delhi's residents.

