Delhi's Monsoon Prep: LG and CM Lead Drain Inspection

Delhi's LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta, and PwD minister Parvesh Verma inspected three major drains ahead of the monsoon, urging timely desilting and better coordination among agencies to prevent waterlogging. The new government prioritizes proactive measures and accountability to enhance city infrastructure and residents' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:38 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with PwD minister Parvesh Verma and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj addressing the media. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle Delhi's recurring monsoon woes, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and PwD Minister Parvesh Verma conducted an inspection of the Barapullah, Kushak, and Sunehri Pullah drains on Sunday. Aimed at ensuring timely desilting before the monsoon, officials received strict instructions to complete the task efficiently.

The inspections come amid fresh efforts by the new government to prevent the perennial issue of waterlogging in Delhi. Unlike previous administrations that engaged in blame games, the current regime stresses coordinated efforts. CM Gupta emphasized that the planned operation would ensure timely completion, preventing transient inconvenience for residents.

Highlighting a history of neglect, CM Gupta expressed her focus on accountability. Maintenance duties have been allocated to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. The initiative, described as being executed on a 'war footing,' underscores the priority of preventing monsoon waterlogging, alongside seeking accountability from MLAs on drainage progress.

Discussions went beyond desilting; addressing fundamental defects in Delhi's drainage, the CM called for a visionary, long-term approach. Acknowledging past unplanned urban development, Gupta stressed active fieldwork to resolve challenges, underlining the government's commitment to protecting public welfare and reducing waterlogging issues.

With ongoing efforts to ameliorate city infrastructure, the CM reiterated priorities rooted in practical and forward-thinking governance, assuring that future generations are not burdened with similar infrastructural flaws. Collaboration and consistent updates aim to provide seamless living conditions free from monsoon-induced disruptions for Delhi's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

