Revolutionizing Elections: CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Bold Reforms
CEC Gyanesh Kumar has quickly introduced significant electoral reforms aimed at transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency. With initiatives like resolving EPIC duplication and inviting party suggestions, the Election Commission under Kumar is set to enhance the upcoming electoral process, making it more accessible and fair for all participants.
- Country:
- India
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has swiftly embarked on implementing significant electoral reforms aimed at tackling long-standing issues, in a bid to enhance the transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency of the Indian electoral process. According to sources from the Election Commission of India (ECI), these measures are expected to transform upcoming elections.
The Election Commission intends to conduct All Party Meetings involving Electoral Registration Officers, District Election Officers, and Chief Electoral Officers by March 31, 2025. This initiative aims to ensure direct engagement with political parties, addressing their concerns from the grassroots level. In an unprecedented move, the ECI has invited suggestions from all recognized political parties by April 30, 2025, to bolster the electoral framework's inclusivity.
Among the notable reforms is the resolution of the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issue, pending for nearly 25 years. Kumar has set a three-month timeline to resolve this, ensuring each voter a unique identity. Furthermore, ECI has launched training programs for field-level political agents to ensure a well-informed electoral process. The Commission has prioritized linking EPIC with Aadhaar to eliminate duplicate voters and protect electoral integrity.
Addressing excessive queue concerns, Kumar announced during a CEOs' conference on March 4, 2025, that future polling booths will be limited to 1,200 electors. This reform aims to reduce wait times and ensure efficient voting. ECI's commitment under Kumar is steadfast, reinforcing the principle of free, fair, and accessible elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
