Left Menu

Embrace Challenges and Patience: PM Modi’s Advice to Youth

In a candid conversation with Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the youth to embrace challenges without seeking shortcuts. Highlighting the importance of patience and self-confidence, Modi emphasized viewing crises as opportunities for growth, urging young individuals to keep learning and focus on contribution over accumulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:43 IST
Embrace Challenges and Patience: PM Modi’s Advice to Youth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: Youtube/@lexfridman). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent interview with podcaster and research scientist Lex Fridman, urged young people to shun shortcuts, emphasizing that while life's challenges are undeniable, they need not define an individual. Instead, Modi suggested seeing each crisis as an opportunity for growth.

Addressing questions on youth struggling to find their way, Modi stressed the importance of patience and self-confidence. 'Regardless of how dark the night, morning will come. Challenges are real, but they do not define us,' he stated, underscoring the necessity of enduring faith and purpose.

Modi advised against shortcuts, citing a railway station sign: 'Shortcut will cut you short.' He emphasized patience and perseverance, urging youth to pursue responsibilities with passion. Modi advocated continuous learning and contribution, suggesting contentment arises from giving rather than mere acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025