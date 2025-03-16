Embrace Challenges and Patience: PM Modi’s Advice to Youth
In a candid conversation with Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the youth to embrace challenges without seeking shortcuts. Highlighting the importance of patience and self-confidence, Modi emphasized viewing crises as opportunities for growth, urging young individuals to keep learning and focus on contribution over accumulation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent interview with podcaster and research scientist Lex Fridman, urged young people to shun shortcuts, emphasizing that while life's challenges are undeniable, they need not define an individual. Instead, Modi suggested seeing each crisis as an opportunity for growth.
Addressing questions on youth struggling to find their way, Modi stressed the importance of patience and self-confidence. 'Regardless of how dark the night, morning will come. Challenges are real, but they do not define us,' he stated, underscoring the necessity of enduring faith and purpose.
Modi advised against shortcuts, citing a railway station sign: 'Shortcut will cut you short.' He emphasized patience and perseverance, urging youth to pursue responsibilities with passion. Modi advocated continuous learning and contribution, suggesting contentment arises from giving rather than mere acquisition.
