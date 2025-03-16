Left Menu

Remembering Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar: A Legacy of Heritage Preservation

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Mizoram Governor General VK Singh have expressed grief over the passing of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar. Shriji was renowned for his contributions to preserving Indian cultural heritage and his leadership in heritage conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:04 IST
Remembering Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar: A Legacy of Heritage Preservation
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday conveyed his condolences following the passing of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar. CM Dhami remarked that Shriji's efforts in preserving Indian culture and history were unforgettable, praying for strength for his bereaved family.

Mizoram Governor General VK Singh also expressed his sorrow at Shriji's passing, offering condolences to his family, particularly his son Lakshya Raj Mewar. The Governor shared a remembrance of Shriji on social media platform X, underscoring the void left by his demise.

At the age of 80, Shriji passed away on Sunday morning. Known for his versatility, he contributed significantly to the Mewar region by leading heritage conservation efforts. As Chairman of the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation, he expanded the legacy of his forefathers, advancing the preservation of India's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025