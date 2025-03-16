Remembering Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar: A Legacy of Heritage Preservation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday conveyed his condolences following the passing of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar. CM Dhami remarked that Shriji's efforts in preserving Indian culture and history were unforgettable, praying for strength for his bereaved family.

Mizoram Governor General VK Singh also expressed his sorrow at Shriji's passing, offering condolences to his family, particularly his son Lakshya Raj Mewar. The Governor shared a remembrance of Shriji on social media platform X, underscoring the void left by his demise.

At the age of 80, Shriji passed away on Sunday morning. Known for his versatility, he contributed significantly to the Mewar region by leading heritage conservation efforts. As Chairman of the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation, he expanded the legacy of his forefathers, advancing the preservation of India's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)