BJP Minority Morcha's 'Saughat-e-Modi': A Campaign of Unity During Eid

The BJP Minority Morcha has launched 'Saughat-e-Modi', aiming to assist 32 lakh needy individuals during Eid. Led by PM Modi, the initiative involves distributing essential kits, connecting 32,000 office bearers with mosques, and marking communal harmony by engaging in various festivals.

BJP Minority Morcha's 'Saughat-e-Modi': A Campaign of Unity During Eid
BJP Minority Morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The BJP Minority Morcha initiated the 'Saughat-e-Modi' campaign on Sunday, aspiring to aid 32 lakh needy individuals as Eid approaches. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the drive aims to distribute vital supplies through specially curated kits.

The announcement was made by Jamal Siddiqui, the National President of BJP Minority Morcha, during a virtual meeting with national office bearers, state in-charges, and district presidents. The meeting was chaired by Siddiqui with BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the chief guest.

To achieve its goals, the Morcha plans to engage its 32,000 office bearers with 32,000 mosques to identify those in need. Emphasizing compassion, Siddiqui highlighted the necessity of supporting the impoverished and vulnerable during Ramzan, a time for fasting and reflection.

Moreover, the Morcha's engagement isn't limited to Eid. Activities will extend to celebrating Good Friday, Easter, Navroz, and the Indian New Year, where 'Saughat-e-Modi' kits will be distributed to promote unity among diverse communities.

This initiative underscores the BJP Minority Morcha's dedication to fostering solidarity and support across faith lines. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

