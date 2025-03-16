Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's 'Double Blunders' Amid Rising Unemployment
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for causing confusion and blunders, leading to unemployment and inflation in Uttar Pradesh. He condemned the inadequate maintenance of Bundelkhand Expressway. Yadav also objected to measures taken on mosques for Holi, calling for continued communal harmony.
On Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of causing "double confusion" and committing "double blunders." Addressing the media, Yadav criticized the prevailing unemployment in Bundelkhand and across Uttar Pradesh under the BJP's governance.
Yadav continued his critique by stating that the BJP, which prides itself on being a "double-engine government," is not living up to its promises. He emphasized the struggles of the poor, who are unable to afford medical treatment amid rising inflation. The SP chief accused the BJP of being narrowly focused and detached from the needs of the people.
Turning his attention to infrastructure, Yadav highlighted the Bundelkhand Expressway as a "money-making" project that lacks proper maintenance post-inauguration. Additionally, he ridiculed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, labelling him "Tees Maar Khan" for his frequent use of the number thirty in various contexts. Yadav also criticized the local administration's decision to cover mosques with tarpaulin sheets during Holi, advocating for inter-community harmony.
