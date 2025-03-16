Tragic Demise Sparks Allegations of Medical Negligence at Delhi Hospital
A 20-year-old woman has died at Delhi's Fortis Hospital amid accusations of medical negligence. The incident has sparked an investigation by Delhi Police, with allegations that insufficient care was provided despite significant expenses. A post-mortem is awaited as authorities probe the circumstances of her death.
A 20-year-old woman tragically passed away in Fortis Hospital, Delhi, raising allegations of medical negligence, according to Delhi Police.
The victim, Manasvi, a resident of Tri Nagar, was admitted on March 10 with a fever and died after reported inadequate treatment despite a cost of Rs 18 lakh, prompting a formal complaint at Shalimar Bagh police station.
The deceased's body has been preserved for a post-mortem at BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, pending the formation of a medical board by the NCT of Delhi, as police launch a detailed investigation into the matter.
