Tragic Demise Sparks Allegations of Medical Negligence at Delhi Hospital

A 20-year-old woman tragically passed away in Fortis Hospital, Delhi, raising allegations of medical negligence, according to Delhi Police.

The victim, Manasvi, a resident of Tri Nagar, was admitted on March 10 with a fever and died after reported inadequate treatment despite a cost of Rs 18 lakh, prompting a formal complaint at Shalimar Bagh police station.

The deceased's body has been preserved for a post-mortem at BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, pending the formation of a medical board by the NCT of Delhi, as police launch a detailed investigation into the matter.

