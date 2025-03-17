Left Menu

Cuba's Grid Reboot: Havana's Power Restored After Island-Wide Blackout

Cuba restored power to most of Havana after a nationwide outage affected 10 million people. The grid collapse was triggered by a shorted transmission line. Oil-fired plants are back online, yet Cuba faces ongoing energy issues due to outdated infrastructure and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 04:35 IST
Cuba's Grid Reboot: Havana's Power Restored After Island-Wide Blackout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba successfully reconnected its national electrical grid, restoring power to most of Havana following a widespread blackout that left 10 million residents in the dark. The lights returned late Sunday, becoming a beacon of hope amid the island's ongoing energy crisis, which officials attribute to geopolitical strains.

Troubles began on Friday evening when a transmission line malfunctioned, leading to a chain reaction that shut down power generation across the island. Although significant progress has been made, with key oil-fired power plants back in operation, the grid is supplying only a third of its usual electricity demands.

The Cuban government continues to blame the enduring energy problems on the U.S. trade embargo and increased sanctions. To combat these challenges, Cuba is developing large-scale solar farms with Chinese assistance, aiming to reduce reliance on its aged oil-fired power infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025