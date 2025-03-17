Cuba's Grid Reboot: Havana's Power Restored After Island-Wide Blackout

Cuba successfully reconnected its national electrical grid, restoring power to most of Havana following a widespread blackout that left 10 million residents in the dark. The lights returned late Sunday, becoming a beacon of hope amid the island's ongoing energy crisis, which officials attribute to geopolitical strains.

Troubles began on Friday evening when a transmission line malfunctioned, leading to a chain reaction that shut down power generation across the island. Although significant progress has been made, with key oil-fired power plants back in operation, the grid is supplying only a third of its usual electricity demands.

The Cuban government continues to blame the enduring energy problems on the U.S. trade embargo and increased sanctions. To combat these challenges, Cuba is developing large-scale solar farms with Chinese assistance, aiming to reduce reliance on its aged oil-fired power infrastructure.

