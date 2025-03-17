Left Menu

A Tribute to Udaipur's Royal Legacy: The Passing of Arvind Singh Mewar

The City Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, resonated with Vedic chants as tributes were paid to Arvind Singh Mewar, the late head of the erstwhile royal family. Known for his efforts in heritage conservation and as a cultural custodian, he passed away at 80, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:15 IST
A Tribute to Udaipur's Royal Legacy: The Passing of Arvind Singh Mewar
Tributes paid to head of erstwhile royal family of Udaipur Arvind Singh Mewar in Udaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Udaipur City Palace in Rajasthan became a site of homage on Monday as Vedic chants filled the air to honor the late Arvind Singh Mewar, a notable figure from the erstwhile royal family. Having passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 80, Mewar left behind a treasured legacy of cultural preservation.

Mizoram Governor General VK Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were among those expressing deep sorrow over Mewar's passing. In heartfelt messages, both figures highlighted his considerable contribution to maintaining India's cultural fabric, offering condolences to his family and lauding his role in history conservation.

Arvind Singh Mewar's influence extended far beyond his titles, with a staunch dedication to heritage preservation. Having been handed the reins of the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation and the City Palace Museum in 1984, he was pivotal in revitalizing and dignifying his forefathers' legacy, ensuring its preservation for future generations. His multifaceted contributions continue to impact the community he cherished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025