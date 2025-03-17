A Tribute to Udaipur's Royal Legacy: The Passing of Arvind Singh Mewar

Udaipur City Palace in Rajasthan became a site of homage on Monday as Vedic chants filled the air to honor the late Arvind Singh Mewar, a notable figure from the erstwhile royal family. Having passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 80, Mewar left behind a treasured legacy of cultural preservation.

Mizoram Governor General VK Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were among those expressing deep sorrow over Mewar's passing. In heartfelt messages, both figures highlighted his considerable contribution to maintaining India's cultural fabric, offering condolences to his family and lauding his role in history conservation.

Arvind Singh Mewar's influence extended far beyond his titles, with a staunch dedication to heritage preservation. Having been handed the reins of the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation and the City Palace Museum in 1984, he was pivotal in revitalizing and dignifying his forefathers' legacy, ensuring its preservation for future generations. His multifaceted contributions continue to impact the community he cherished.

(With inputs from agencies.)