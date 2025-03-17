Cheetahs Return: India’s Bold Conservation Efforts at Kuno National Park

Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park is set for a significant wildlife conservation initiative as a female cheetah and her cubs will be released into the forest. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced this development via his official social media handle, hinting at potential tourism boosts facilitated by safari experiences featuring these majestic creatures.

Highlighting the government's commitment to wildlife conservation, Yadav noted that the release in the Khajuri tourist zone reflects efforts to augment cheetah populations and attract more tourists. He emphasized the historic aspect of reintroducing these animals to the park, aiming to enhance both ecological balance and economic opportunities through tourism.

Previously, in February, two adult cheetahs, Asha and Veera, along with three newborns, were introduced to the park. This move underlines the state's dedication to successfully nurturing Cheetah populations which are set to contribute significantly to India's biodiversity.

Project Cheetah, initiated to repopulate the practically extinct species in India, involves the ambitious intercontinental translocation of 20 cheetahs. Despite setbacks, including the loss of eight cheetahs, the project remains a symbol of global collaboration in conservation.

