Left Menu

Carlyle's $945M Energean Deal Faces Regulatory Snags

Carlyle's acquisition of Energean assets for up to $945 million faces uncertainties due to pending regulatory approvals in Italy and Egypt. Without meeting these conditions by March 2025, the transaction may collapse. Energean CEO Mathios Rigas highlighted the deal's potential termination while affirming Energean's dividend policy amid asset retention considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:54 IST
Carlyle's $945M Energean Deal Faces Regulatory Snags
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT

Efforts for Carlyle's $945 million acquisition of Energean assets are teetering as essential regulatory approvals remain pending. Announced on Monday, the transaction could terminate if conditions aren't met by March 2025, highlighting potential risks in Italy and Egypt.

The deal, initially brokered last June, was intended to establish a new Mediterranean-centered oil and gas firm, namely under former BP CEO Tony Hayward. However, Energean notes an absence of assurance regarding the fulfillment of these stipulations within the Sale and Purchase Agreement's timeline.

Energean's CEO, Mathios Rigas, expressed satisfaction in retaining assets should the deal fall through, mentioning their strategic significance alongside Israeli gas operations. In light of these hurdles, Energean plans to announce its financial outcomes on Thursday, with its dividend policy intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025