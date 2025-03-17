Power Surge: Kashmir's Electrifying Plan to Energize the Future
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has outlined a strategic plan to ensure 24/7 power supply, featuring transmission system modernization and power generation projects to increase capacity. The plan includes hydro and renewable energy projects to meet demand, but challenges remain with coal block development in Odisha.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to revolutionize the Union Territory's energy infrastructure, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled a detailed plan to implement 24/7 power supply for residents. The initiative involves modernizing transmission and distribution systems and developing key generation projects.
Abdullah emphasized the significance of creating a diverse energy mix comprising hydro, thermal, and renewable sources to meet the region's increasing power demands. He highlighted projects like Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar, and Ratle, as well as new ventures such as Kirthai-I, Dulhasti-II, and Bursar.
Despite progress in the energy sector, Abdullah acknowledged setbacks in coal block development in Odisha, initially allocated in a joint venture with NTPC. The ministry denied alternative allocations, citing legal provisions, posing challenges to the power strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Using Geospatial Analysis to Enhance Women’s Access to Renewable Energy Jobs
IEX Sees Surge in Renewable Energy Trading Market
Climate Insights Pave the Way for Resilient and Sustainable Renewable Energy Expansion
Telangana's Pending Dues and Renewable Energy Push: CM Reddy's Appeal to Union Minister
Business rules for J-K govt framed, sent to LG for approval: CM Omar Abdullah