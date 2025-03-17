Left Menu

Power Surge: Kashmir's Electrifying Plan to Energize the Future

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has outlined a strategic plan to ensure 24/7 power supply, featuring transmission system modernization and power generation projects to increase capacity. The plan includes hydro and renewable energy projects to meet demand, but challenges remain with coal block development in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:13 IST
In a bid to revolutionize the Union Territory's energy infrastructure, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled a detailed plan to implement 24/7 power supply for residents. The initiative involves modernizing transmission and distribution systems and developing key generation projects.

Abdullah emphasized the significance of creating a diverse energy mix comprising hydro, thermal, and renewable sources to meet the region's increasing power demands. He highlighted projects like Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar, and Ratle, as well as new ventures such as Kirthai-I, Dulhasti-II, and Bursar.

Despite progress in the energy sector, Abdullah acknowledged setbacks in coal block development in Odisha, initially allocated in a joint venture with NTPC. The ministry denied alternative allocations, citing legal provisions, posing challenges to the power strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

