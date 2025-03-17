Left Menu

Tragic Holi: Woman's Suicide in Ballia Sparks Concerns

A 30-year-old woman in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide after consuming poison following an altercation with her mother-in-law on Holi. The tragic incident occurred after she was scolded for applying color to her father-in-law. Police are investigating the case following a postmortem.

A tragic incident unfolded in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, where a 30-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide. After consuming a poisonous substance, the woman succumbed following a family altercation during Holi, the festival of colors.

The altercation arose when the woman, Dhanawati Devi, was reprimanded by her mother-in-law for applying color to her father-in-law amid the festivities. This familial discord allegedly led Devi to take such drastic action.

Sahatwar Station House Officer Dinesh Pathak reported that the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, she passed away later that evening. Authorities have taken custody of the body for a postmortem to further investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

