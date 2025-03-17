Global Markets Face Volatility Amid Trade Policies and Economic Talks

Oil prices soared to two-week highs on Monday as global markets navigated through a complex web of trade policies and geopolitical tensions. In Europe, shares rose despite the U.S. market continuing its downturn.

The U.S.'s continued military action in Yemen and President Trump's planned discussions with Russian President Putin over the Ukraine conflict influenced investor moods. European markets gained from Germany's fiscal policy overhaul, while Asian stocks started the week strong.

Market sentiments remain shadowed by fears of a U.S. recession, worsened by erratic trade policies. Against this backdrop, global investors remain wary, awaiting central bank decisions and economic stability.

