Global Markets Face Volatility Amid Trade Policies and Economic Talks
Oil prices surged with geopolitical tensions, particularly in Yemen, affecting supply concerns. Investors remain watchful of central bank decisions and fiscal policy shifts, especially in Europe. The U.S. stock market continues in correction territory, impacted by trade policies and economic uncertainties, contrasting with recovering European and Asian markets.
Oil prices soared to two-week highs on Monday as global markets navigated through a complex web of trade policies and geopolitical tensions. In Europe, shares rose despite the U.S. market continuing its downturn.
The U.S.'s continued military action in Yemen and President Trump's planned discussions with Russian President Putin over the Ukraine conflict influenced investor moods. European markets gained from Germany's fiscal policy overhaul, while Asian stocks started the week strong.
Market sentiments remain shadowed by fears of a U.S. recession, worsened by erratic trade policies. Against this backdrop, global investors remain wary, awaiting central bank decisions and economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
