Uttarakhand's Fight Against Drugs and Illegal Occupations Gains Momentum

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the 'Drugs Free Uttarakhand' bike rally organized by the Adarsh Industrial Autonomy Cooperative Society in Dehradun. Adarsh Sanstha, lauded for its social contributions, orchestrated the event to bolster the fight against drug abuse across the state.

The campaign aligns with broader efforts spearheaded by CM Dhami, including the release of a song album, 'Devbhoomi Ma Auli Bahar.' Local artists Vijendra Singh Bartwal and Uttam Singh Bhandari lent their voices to the project. This initiative complements recent governmental actions against illegal occupations in the region.

Amidst these efforts, the Dhami administration has targeted illegal madrasa operations, sealing 43 such establishments in Dehradun. Intelligence reports indicated an unexpected rise in the Muslim population in Pachhadun, spurring fears of demographic shifts. The government's decisive actions underscore its commitment to preserving Uttarakhand's cultural and geographic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)