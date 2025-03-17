Stock Markets Struggle Amid Global Uncertainty and Policy Tensions
Wall Street stocks faced challenges following European markets as mixed economic data created uncertainty. Despite geopolitical and economic tensions, modest gains were seen in the Dow and S&P 500. Emerging markets and European stocks showed resilience. Key discussions include U.S., Federal Reserve, and international tariffs impacting global economic dynamics.
Wall Street stocks faltered alongside European counterparts on Monday amid mixed economic signals and pending discussions between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, heightened tensions in the Middle East following U.S. military action against Yemen's Houthis contributed to rising crude prices.
The S&P 500 and the Dow managed marginal gains, while the Nasdaq dipped early. U.S. retail sales, influenced by cheaper gasoline but supported by online purchases, demonstrated consumer stamina. Investors seek positive catalysts in this uncertain environment, with consumer strength being a favorable indicator.
As the Federal Reserve prepares for policy discussions, global economic conditions remain a paramount focus amid U.S. tariff strategies. European markets remained robust, buoyed by German economic initiatives and sectoral performance, while global and emerging market indices saw uplifts. Currency movements reflected these economic narratives, impacting oil and gold markets significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
