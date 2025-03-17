Left Menu

China-UK Cooperation: A Green and Financial Alliance

China is eager to collaborate with the UK on financial services, trade, investment, and low-carbon development. Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang emphasized the importance of a stable relationship during a meeting with British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, highlighting mutual benefits in tackling global challenges.

In a bid to bolster international relations, China has expressed its readiness to partner with the United Kingdom in enhancing financial services, stimulating trade, and promoting investment, along with pioneering green and low-carbon initiatives. This commitment was articulated by China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang during discussions with British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband on Monday.

Ding emphasized that establishing a stable bilateral relationship would play a crucial role in addressing global challenges effectively. His comments came as part of a readout from their meeting in Beijing, distributed by China's foreign ministry.

The dialogue underscored the mutual benefits of collaboration between China and the UK, particularly in areas critical to both nations' futures, such as environmental sustainability and economic growth.

