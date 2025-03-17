Left Menu

Wall Street's Mixed Signals: Impact of Tariffs on Economic Growth

Wall Street's main indexes see mixed results amid economic data and Trump's tariffs. Retail sales rebound marginally, factory activity drops in New York, and focus turns to the Federal Reserve's rate decision. The tariff dispute might affect growth in North America, driving inflation up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:04 IST
Wall Street's Mixed Signals: Impact of Tariffs on Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Wall Street experienced mixed outcomes in choppy trading following fresh economic data as investors assessed the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs on the global economy.

Retail sales saw a marginal rebound in February but missed expectations, while a report highlighted a significant decline in New York State's factory activity this month. With the Federal Reserve's rate decision set for Wednesday, the market anticipates the central bank maintaining current interest rates, as per LSEG data.

Tensions are high as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico deal with the effects of U.S. President Trump's tariff increases, which contribute to inflation and potentially slow economic growth. Analysts note limited optimism, with stocks having 10 to 12 days to stabilize before potentially facing downturns again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025