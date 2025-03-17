Wall Street's Mixed Signals: Impact of Tariffs on Economic Growth

On Monday, Wall Street experienced mixed outcomes in choppy trading following fresh economic data as investors assessed the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs on the global economy.

Retail sales saw a marginal rebound in February but missed expectations, while a report highlighted a significant decline in New York State's factory activity this month. With the Federal Reserve's rate decision set for Wednesday, the market anticipates the central bank maintaining current interest rates, as per LSEG data.

Tensions are high as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico deal with the effects of U.S. President Trump's tariff increases, which contribute to inflation and potentially slow economic growth. Analysts note limited optimism, with stocks having 10 to 12 days to stabilize before potentially facing downturns again.

