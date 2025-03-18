China Renews U.S. Pork and Poultry Export Registrations Amid Trade Tensions

In a move set to ease trade tensions, Beijing has renewed export registrations for hundreds of U.S. pork and poultry facilities, as noted by industry groups on Monday. The lapses had threatened vital shipments to China, the globe's largest meat importer.

The Chinese customs website has confirmed that these registrations will now be valid until 2030, providing much-needed relief for U.S. farmers and meat companies amidst ongoing trade disputes. However, registrations for many U.S. beef facilities remain 'expired,' raising concerns about future trade stability.

The situation stems from the 2020 'Phase 1' trade deal, which ended a U.S.-China trade war and involved commitments from Beijing to significantly increase its purchase of American goods. Despite the renewed registrations, China has yet to meet the agreed-upon trade targets, fueling uncertainty in the agricultural export sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)