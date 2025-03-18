Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals with Forged Documents

Delhi Police arrested Bangladeshi nationals Ibrahim and his brother Safruddin, long-time illegal residents using fake documents for financial gain. Despite previous deportations, they resided with families in Outer Delhi. Investigations revealed a potential syndicate assisting with forged documents. Both have now been deported back to Bangladesh.

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Ibrahim, 36, and his brother Safruddin, 38, who had settled in India illegally for years despite multiple deportations.

Living in Outer Delhi, Ibrahim had married an Indian woman and managed to secure a substantial bank loan of Rs 17 lakh using forged documents. This loan was utilized to purchase a Canter truck, facilitating a business in garbage transportation within the city.

Acting on intelligence about Bangladeshi intruders hiding in JJ Colony near Peeragarhi, Delhi Police conducted a raid resulting in the arrest of Ibrahim and Safruddin. Investigation revealed that the brothers had initially entered India with their parents in 2002, later staying behind when their parents returned to Bangladesh.

Besides, Ibrahim's son attends a private school under the EWS category. The case has now expanded to investigate the possible involvement of a syndicate specializing in creating fake documents, which may include some bank employees.

Authorities are also probing how Ibrahim's children secured private school admissions. Additional arrests have followed, including that of Saurabh Ali, another Bangladeshi deportee who had returned repeatedly. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has facilitated the deportation of Ibrahim and Safruddin back to Bangladesh.

