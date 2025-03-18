Left Menu

Tata AIA Launches Sampoorna Raksha Promise for Lifelong Financial Security

Tata AIA Life Insurance's Sampoorna Raksha Promise is a term insurance plan offering lifelong coverage up to age 100, discounted premiums for women, tax savings, and flexible payout options. It also includes benefits for terminal illness and premium deferment, tailored to match different life stages for comprehensive financial protection.

Tata AIA Life Insurance has introduced the Sampoorna Raksha Promise, a comprehensive term insurance plan designed to offer complete financial security to policyholders and their families. Launched in August 2024, the plan provides whole life coverage up to 100 years of age, maintaining a strong financial safety net for loved ones.

The insurance product targets inclusivity with a 15% premium discount for female policyholders and offers flexible options like immediate claim payouts, premium waivers on terminal illness, and deferred premium payments. Moreover, it includes tax benefits and optional riders for enhanced protection. The Sampoorna Raksha Promise accommodates various life stages, from starting a career to parenthood.

Tata AIA's reputation as a reliable life insurance provider is underpinned by its high claim settlement ratio and extensive network. The insurance company strives to deliver efficient support and financial protection to more than 85 lakh families across India. Customers are encouraged to consult Tata AIA's website or advisors for detailed information.

