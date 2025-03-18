Left Menu

Government's Equal Support for Farmers Amid Natural Disasters

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured the Lok Sabha that the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will provide equal support to farmers affected by natural disasters, regardless of their state. He emphasized that there would be no discrimination and highlighted financial assistance for farmers affected by price declines and plant diseases.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan affirmed in the Lok Sabha that the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledges unwavering support to farmers impacted by natural calamities across India, irrespective of state.

Chouhan underscored that the government is committed to ensuring no discrimination and has enacted measures to aid farmers suffering from price and production losses.

The minister highlighted efforts such as purchasing red chilli above market rates and extending a special package for Karnataka's areca nut farmers, affirming nationwide support for farmers in challenging times.

