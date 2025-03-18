Slovenia Joins Global Fight Against Statelessness with Accession to 1961 Convention

In a significant step towards addressing the global issue of statelessness, Slovenia has officially acceded to the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding fundamental human rights. The move makes Slovenia the 82nd State to become a party to this crucial international treaty, reinforcing efforts to prevent new cases of statelessness and protect affected individuals worldwide.

The 1961 Convention, a cornerstone of international law on the subject, establishes essential safeguards to prevent statelessness, a condition that deprives individuals of the benefits and protections that come with nationality. Statelessness, often resulting from gaps in nationality laws or lack of legal safeguards, has long-lasting consequences, including restricted access to education, healthcare, employment, and other essential rights. Without a recognized nationality, individuals are often left vulnerable to discrimination, exploitation, and legal invisibility.

Slovenia’s accession fulfils a pledge it made at the Global Refugee Forum in December 2023, signalling its proactive approach to upholding international legal standards. The country has already demonstrated its dedication to addressing statelessness through its existing membership in the 1954 Convention Relating to the Status of Stateless Persons, which ensures that stateless individuals receive legal protection and access to basic rights.

Philippe Leclerc, UNHCR Regional Director for Europe, welcomed Slovenia’s decision, emphasizing the importance of nationality as a fundamental right. “Statelessness can have severe consequences. The fundamental right to a nationality is essential to accessing other critical rights. We welcome this significant commitment from Slovenia and the important example it sets,” he stated.

A Growing Movement to End Statelessness

Globally, an estimated 4.4 million people are stateless or have undetermined nationality, according to UNHCR, though the real number is believed to be significantly higher due to data gaps. In Europe alone, nearly 500,000 people remain stateless. The issue disproportionately impacts children, minority groups, and individuals affected by shifting borders, migration, and discriminatory nationality laws.

Recognizing the urgency of addressing statelessness, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) launched the #IBelong Campaign in 2014, a decade-long initiative to eradicate the problem by 2024. Over the past ten years, 25 States—including seven in Europe—have acceded to one or both of the major conventions on statelessness, reflecting growing political will and international cooperation.

With the conclusion of the #IBelong Campaign in 2024, the global focus is shifting toward the newly established Global Alliance to End Statelessness, launched in October 2024. This initiative aims to accelerate solutions through strengthened international collaboration, legal reforms, and enhanced data collection efforts to identify and assist stateless populations.

Slovenia’s Role in Addressing Statelessness

Slovenia’s accession to the 1961 Convention marks an essential step in strengthening its national framework to prevent and reduce statelessness. By joining both the 1954 and 1961 Conventions, Slovenia underscores its commitment to ensuring that stateless individuals within its jurisdiction have access to legal identity, nationality determination procedures, and protection from the adverse consequences of statelessness.

This move also aligns Slovenia with broader European and global efforts, including commitments made by the European Union and the Council of Europe to address statelessness through legislative reforms, nationality law improvements, and inclusive policies.

UNHCR continues to work closely with Slovenia and other States to promote effective legal frameworks and policies that address the root causes of statelessness. As more countries join the effort, the world moves closer to ensuring that every individual has the right to a nationality, unlocking opportunities and protections that should be universally accessible.

A Call to Action for Other Nations

Slovenia’s leadership sets a precedent for other nations yet to accede to the 1961 Convention. The country’s decision highlights the critical role that international cooperation plays in resolving statelessness. With the launch of the Global Alliance to End Statelessness, States now have an opportunity to reinforce their commitment to the cause and take concrete steps toward eradicating statelessness once and for all.

As the international community advances efforts to eliminate statelessness, Slovenia’s accession serves as a powerful reminder that political will, legal reforms, and coordinated action can transform the lives of millions of people who continue to live in limbo without a recognized nationality.