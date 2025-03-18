Chhattisgarh's Transformation: CM Sai Meets PM Modi with Ambitious Development Plan

In a significant meeting today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present an exhaustive development plan aimed at revolutionizing the state's Naxal-affected areas, notably Bastar, into thriving centres of infrastructure, industries, and tourism.

The Prime Minister expressed a supportive stance towards the initiative, promising comprehensive aid from the central government. Chief Minister Sai confidently communicated that naxalism is on its last legs in Chhattisgarh. The successful blend of well-coordinated security measures and active public participation has led to noteworthy transformations in these regions.

By leveraging joint efforts between police and central forces, development has penetrated deep into Naxal strongholds, fostering increased public trust in governmental strategies. The state government is now strategically focusing on elevating Bastar as a burgeoning industrial and economic hub, aiming to bolster job opportunities and enhance living standards for tribal communities.

During the discussions, Chief Minister Sai elaborated on the state's recent industrial policy, highlighting the surge in investor interest. He pointed out that to encourage investments, the government has adopted single-window clearance systems, tax incentives, and entrepreneur-friendly policies, drawing significant corporate attention to Chhattisgarh. Women's empowerment and rural development were highlighted as pivotal priorities for the government, with substantial efforts directed towards promoting self-employment initiatives to help rural women gain financial independence.

An integral part of this initiative includes fortifying self-help groups (SHGs) to deliver sustainable economic prospects for women. The CM enlightened the Prime Minister on numerous state schemes aimed at empowering rural women in Bastar. Thousands of women have seized financial independence through SHGs, capitalizing on projects like minor forest produce, organic farming, handloom, bamboo-based industries, and handicrafts.

Moreover, steps are being taken to integrate Bastar's women with production and marketing networks via startups and small-scale enterprises, allowing them to significantly contribute to the state's economic resurgence. Chief Minister Sai also briefed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Chhattisgarh on March 30, marking the inauguration of several pivotal development projects. Discussions also covered preparatory measures for the visit and updates on ongoing development initiatives within Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)