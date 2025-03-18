Left Menu

CM Yogi Applauds PM Modi for Grand Success of Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded PM Narendra Modi for the successful organization of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Highlighting the event's grandeur, CM Yogi emphasized its message of unity and national consciousness while expressing gratitude for PM Modi’s guidance and the collective efforts that made it possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:13 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a laudatory statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful orchestration of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Reacting to PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, CM Yogi highlighted the event as a reflection of India's awakening consciousness.

Sharing a video of the parliamentary speech on his official 'X' handle, CM Yogi expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister, stating the successful and historic organization of the event sent a message of 'One India-Best India-All-Inclusive India' to the whole world. He commended the Mahakumbh for embodying the essence of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

PM Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha, attributed the success of the Mahakumbh to the collective efforts of the public, administration, and devotees. He praised the dedication of the people of Uttar Pradesh, particularly those from Prayagraj, lauding the Mahakumbh as a symbol of India's rising national consciousness. According to official Uttar Pradesh government data, the event saw participation from nearly 70 crore devotees between January 13 and February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

