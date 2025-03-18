Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra Over Nagpur Incident

Congress MPs, including Praniti Shinde and Vijay Wadettiwar, slam BJP for allegedly exploiting a historical issue to distract from pressing state matters. Criticism is directed toward CM Devendra Fadnavis over his handling of these tensions, with calls for stringent measures against instigators like BJP leader T Raja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:12 IST
Congress MP Praniti Shinde (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a political salvo aimed at the BJP, Congress MP Praniti Shinde accused the ruling party of leveraging a 300-year-old issue to divert attention from significant challenges in Maharashtra. Shinde directed criticism at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, branding him a failure as Home Minister, while accusing the BJP of attempting to stir unrest both within the state and across India.

Echoing these sentiments, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, condemned the Mahayuti government over the controversial Nagpur incident, denouncing it as a 'government-sponsored' act. Wadettiwar further criticized BJP leader T Raja, urging for his ban from Maharashtra due to incitement allegations.

District Collector Dilip Swami assured citizens of a stable environment in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district amid heightened tensions. He highlighted the deployment of police forces in sensitive localities like Daulatabad and Khuldabad, urging the public to refrain from rumor-mongering. Meanwhile, political tempers flared with face-offs between Mahayuti and Opposition members at the Maharashtra Assembly, amidst protests and a newly imposed curfew in Nagpur, which is set to remain until further directives by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

