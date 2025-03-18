Modi Lauds Maha Kumbh: A Testament to India's Unity and Spiritual Grandeur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, crediting collaborative efforts of devotees, the public, and the administration. Highlighting it as a symbol of national consciousness, Modi extended gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh, acknowledging the spiritual and cultural significance of the event.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Chirag Paswan highlighted on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Parliament was a tribute to the devotees whose collective efforts ensured the success of the Maha Kumbh event. Paswan emphasized that organizing such an event smoothly was only possible with the dedication of many.
In his address, Prime Minister Modi praised the event's organization in Prayagraj, crediting the collective dedication of the public, administration, and devotees for its success. He expressed sincere gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj, describing the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of India's rising national consciousness.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi acknowledged the public and authorities' role in the event's success and emphasized its significance beyond spirituality, as an exhibition of national unity. The event concluded auspiciously on Maha Shivratri, with over 66 crores and 21 lakh devotees participating in the spiritual bathing ritual in Triveni waters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Maha Kumbh
- Prayagraj
- national consciousness
- devotees
- spiritual
- unity
- Uttar Pradesh
- event
- speech
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy Praises European Unity at London Summit
Unity Amidst Conflict: 'No Other Land' Claims Documentary Oscar
Om Birla's Spiritual Journey in Vrindavan and Visionary Outlook for India's Future
Mikey Madison's Triumphant Oscar Night: A Tribute to 'Anora' and Community
Om Birla's Sacred Journey: A Spiritual Sojourn in Vrindavan