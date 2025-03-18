Modi Lauds Maha Kumbh: A Testament to India's Unity and Spiritual Grandeur

Union Minister Chirag Paswan highlighted on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Parliament was a tribute to the devotees whose collective efforts ensured the success of the Maha Kumbh event. Paswan emphasized that organizing such an event smoothly was only possible with the dedication of many.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi praised the event's organization in Prayagraj, crediting the collective dedication of the public, administration, and devotees for its success. He expressed sincere gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj, describing the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of India's rising national consciousness.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi acknowledged the public and authorities' role in the event's success and emphasized its significance beyond spirituality, as an exhibition of national unity. The event concluded auspiciously on Maha Shivratri, with over 66 crores and 21 lakh devotees participating in the spiritual bathing ritual in Triveni waters.

