Left Menu

Modi Lauds Maha Kumbh: A Testament to India's Unity and Spiritual Grandeur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, crediting collaborative efforts of devotees, the public, and the administration. Highlighting it as a symbol of national consciousness, Modi extended gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh, acknowledging the spiritual and cultural significance of the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:36 IST
Modi Lauds Maha Kumbh: A Testament to India's Unity and Spiritual Grandeur
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan highlighted on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Parliament was a tribute to the devotees whose collective efforts ensured the success of the Maha Kumbh event. Paswan emphasized that organizing such an event smoothly was only possible with the dedication of many.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi praised the event's organization in Prayagraj, crediting the collective dedication of the public, administration, and devotees for its success. He expressed sincere gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj, describing the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of India's rising national consciousness.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi acknowledged the public and authorities' role in the event's success and emphasized its significance beyond spirituality, as an exhibition of national unity. The event concluded auspiciously on Maha Shivratri, with over 66 crores and 21 lakh devotees participating in the spiritual bathing ritual in Triveni waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025