Left Menu

Delhi Government to Join PM-ABHIM Healthcare Initiative

The Delhi government plans to sign an MoU with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 5, marking participation in the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The initiative aims to bolster healthcare systems nationwide, with a focus on pandemic management and comprehensive capacity-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:36 IST
Delhi Government to Join PM-ABHIM Healthcare Initiative
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is poised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare concerning the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) on April 5. This development was made known through a press release, indicating a significant step in healthcare collaboration.

The PM-ABHIM scheme, driven by the central government, is designed to fortify the public health framework nationwide, addressing pandemics, outbreaks, and various health emergencies. Targeting enhancement at all healthcare levels, the scheme aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative presented in the 2021-22 budget to boost the nation's health resiliency.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the Delhi government's commitment to implementing this flagship healthcare scheme during a recent press briefing. The initiative forms part of the BJP's electoral promises and seeks to integrate a financial top-up for beneficiaries. CM Gupta confirmed that the city administration will bear the top-up costs, ensuring seamless MoU finalization with national authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025