Delhi Government to Join PM-ABHIM Healthcare Initiative

The Delhi government is poised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare concerning the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) on April 5. This development was made known through a press release, indicating a significant step in healthcare collaboration.

The PM-ABHIM scheme, driven by the central government, is designed to fortify the public health framework nationwide, addressing pandemics, outbreaks, and various health emergencies. Targeting enhancement at all healthcare levels, the scheme aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative presented in the 2021-22 budget to boost the nation's health resiliency.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the Delhi government's commitment to implementing this flagship healthcare scheme during a recent press briefing. The initiative forms part of the BJP's electoral promises and seeks to integrate a financial top-up for beneficiaries. CM Gupta confirmed that the city administration will bear the top-up costs, ensuring seamless MoU finalization with national authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)