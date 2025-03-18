IndusInd Bank Faces Moody's Downgrade Review Amid Accounting Discrepancy

Global rating agency Moody's has placed IndusInd Bank's baseline credit assessment under review for a potential downgrade, following a significant revelation by the bank.

The bank disclosed a Rs 2,100 crore discrepancy in its accounting practices, constituting an estimated impact of 2.35% on its net worth.

Despite the looming downgrade threat, the Reserve Bank of India assured that IndusInd Bank remains 'well-capitalised' and directed it to address the accounting issue promptly.

