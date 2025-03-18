U.S. Homebuilding Faces Economic Upheaval Amid Tariff and Labor Pressures

In February, U.S. single-family homebuilding surged as warmer weather thawed previous construction delays, showcasing an 11.4% increase to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.108 million units, according to the Commerce Department's Census Bureau. However, the recovery is overshadowed by mounting concerns over increased construction costs driven by tariffs and labor shortages.

The drop in permits for future constructions for the second consecutive month highlights potential challenges ahead, underscored by uncertainties brought on by U.S. economic policies, particularly those concerning tariffs and immigration. Homebuilder sentiment has reached a seven-month low, as noted by the National Association of Home Builders.

Despite a decline in the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, economic uncertainties keep potential buyers at bay, with the housing inventory ticking towards levels last seen in December 2007. Analysts doubt the sustainability of February's gains due to ongoing financial fluctuations, labor issues, and the broader economic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)