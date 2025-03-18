Supreme Court Forms Committee to Assess UP Private School Finances Amid Fee Refund Dispute

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court took significant action by setting up a committee to delve into the financial status of private schools in Uttar Pradesh. These schools had been directed to refund excess fees charged to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna led a bench that appointed former Delhi High Court judge Justice GP Mittal and Chartered Accountant Adhish Mehra to independently assess each school's financial status and report back within four weeks. The decision was based on observations that many schools suffered financial instability during the pandemic, facing challenges such as insufficient surpluses and reductions in teaching staff.

The Supreme Court's intervention followed a challenge by private schools against a January 2023 Allahabad High Court directive to refund excess fees. The Court previously stayed the High Court order, underscoring the importance of individual financial assessments over a broad-stroke approach. Senior Advocate Hufeza Ahmadi represented the concerned private schools. (ANI)

