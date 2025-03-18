Left Menu

Rajasthan Farmers Gear Up for MSP Registration of Mustard and Gram Crops

Rajasthan farmers can register for selling mustard and gram crops from April 1, with procurement starting April 10. The government plans to purchase 13.89 lakh metric tonnes of mustard and 6.30 lakh metric tonnes of gram at set MSP rates, involving NAFED and NCCF across 505 procurement centres.

Farmers in Rajasthan will soon have the opportunity to register for selling their mustard and gram crops at the minimum support price. Registration is set to commence on April 1, with procurement starting on April 10, announced Minister of State for Cooperatives, Gautam Kumar Dak.

The state government, committed to supporting farmers, has initiated preparations to purchase mustard and gram at the MSP for the upcoming Rabi season of 2025-26. The central government has set ambitious targets, aiming to procure 13.89 lakh metric tonnes of mustard and 6.30 lakh metric tonnes of gram in Rajasthan.

NAFED and NCCF will oversee procurement through Rajfed, with 217 centres each approved for NCCF and 288 for NAFED, totaling 505 purchase points across the state. The central government has fixed the mustard support price at Rs 5,950 per quintal and gram at Rs 5,650 per quintal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

