Market Jitters: US Stocks Tumble Amid Fed and Tariff Uncertainty
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors showed caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. Market uncertainties also stemmed from President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw declines, with energy and technology sectors particularly hard hit, alongside inflation concerns.
U.S. stocks experienced a downturn on Tuesday as investor caution prevailed ahead of key monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve. The central bank is expected to maintain current interest rates, with investors weighing potential economic impacts from President Donald Trump's tariff strategies.
Market participants are pricing in about 60 basis points of cuts from the Fed this year, despite some officials advocating a more cautious approach. 'There's great uncertainty about the tariffs' economic impact,' noted Tim Ghriskey, a strategist at Ingalls & Snyder.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major indexes saw significant losses. Energy and technology sectors bore the brunt, with growth stocks plummeting and inflation worries mounting. The day's trading saw a shift towards safe-haven assets, notably gold reaching record highs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
