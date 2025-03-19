Left Menu

Market Jitters: US Stocks Tumble Amid Fed and Tariff Uncertainty

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors showed caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. Market uncertainties also stemmed from President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw declines, with energy and technology sectors particularly hard hit, alongside inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 01:53 IST
Market Jitters: US Stocks Tumble Amid Fed and Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks experienced a downturn on Tuesday as investor caution prevailed ahead of key monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve. The central bank is expected to maintain current interest rates, with investors weighing potential economic impacts from President Donald Trump's tariff strategies.

Market participants are pricing in about 60 basis points of cuts from the Fed this year, despite some officials advocating a more cautious approach. 'There's great uncertainty about the tariffs' economic impact,' noted Tim Ghriskey, a strategist at Ingalls & Snyder.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major indexes saw significant losses. Energy and technology sectors bore the brunt, with growth stocks plummeting and inflation worries mounting. The day's trading saw a shift towards safe-haven assets, notably gold reaching record highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025