Alaska's LNG Dream: Qilak Eyes Asian Exports in Trump's Energy Push

Qilak LNG aims to contribute to increased gas exports from Alaska under President Trump's administration. Discussions are ongoing for a pipeline project to transport LNG to Asia. The project seeks capital investment of $4-5 billion, with production targeted by 2033, amidst fluctuating geopolitical circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qilak LNG is aiming to play a significant role in U.S. President Donald Trump's mission to enhance gas exports from Alaska's remote northern regions to Asian markets, as revealed by CEO Mead Treadwell in an interview with Reuters.

The Trump administration advocates for a $44 billion project to transport gas over a 1,300-km pipeline to the south, intended for liquefaction and export to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. According to Treadwell, there is enthusiasm from both the United States and Japan about the potential for Alaska's LNG projects, alongside existing ventures in Texas and Louisiana.

Qilak LNG, with a projected initial capacity of 4 million tonnes per year, is in talks with the administration regarding permits and with companies in Asia for possible collaboration in a feasibility study. The project's estimated capital expenditure is $4 to $5 billion, targeting a production start by early 2033.

(With inputs from agencies.)

