Alaska's LNG Dream: Qilak Eyes Asian Exports in Trump's Energy Push

Qilak LNG is aiming to play a significant role in U.S. President Donald Trump's mission to enhance gas exports from Alaska's remote northern regions to Asian markets, as revealed by CEO Mead Treadwell in an interview with Reuters.

The Trump administration advocates for a $44 billion project to transport gas over a 1,300-km pipeline to the south, intended for liquefaction and export to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. According to Treadwell, there is enthusiasm from both the United States and Japan about the potential for Alaska's LNG projects, alongside existing ventures in Texas and Louisiana.

Qilak LNG, with a projected initial capacity of 4 million tonnes per year, is in talks with the administration regarding permits and with companies in Asia for possible collaboration in a feasibility study. The project's estimated capital expenditure is $4 to $5 billion, targeting a production start by early 2033.

