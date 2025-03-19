Manba Finance Drives Green Transition with Strategic Alliances

Manba Finance Limited is set to accelerate India's sustainable mobility shift through strategic alliances with BGauss Auto, Fin Coopers Capital, and ProsParity. These collaborations aim to make eco-friendly vehicle financing more accessible, using innovative technology to enhance customer reach and provide efficient solutions.

In a statement, Monil Shah, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer at Manba Finance Limited, emphasized the partnerships' role in delivering innovative financial services. The synergy with BGauss promotes EV adoption, while alliances with ProsParity and Fin Coopers leverage digital platforms for streamlined, transparent loan processes.

With a focus on technology, Manba Finance offers a broad range of financial products, including loans for electric vehicles, aiming to contribute positively to society by enabling sustainable choices. The company continues to expand its presence in India through these strategic partnerships, aspiring for long-term growth and community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)