A Hero's Welcome: India Greetings Its Trailblazing Astronaut Sunita Williams

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams received a hero's welcome from prominent figures in India after her successful return from a space mission. Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma extended her best wishes and looked forward to meeting Williams upon her return to India.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy shared her joy over Williams' return, expressing how she feels like a daughter has come back home after a challenging journey. BJP MP Ravi Kishan hailed Sunita Williams as the pride of India, emphasizing her as a testament to the capabilities of Indian women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed Williams back on social media, praising her courage and the Crew-9 mission's demonstration of human resilience. Williams, along with NASA's Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, breathed Earth's air after over nine months in space.

