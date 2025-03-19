Left Menu

EU's Kallas Condemns Gaza Situation in Talks with Israel

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed her concerns over the Gaza situation, labeling it unacceptable, during a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. Kallas discussed the ongoing events and stressed the EU's position, urging accountability and action during her statement in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed her disapproval of the current situation in Gaza, describing it as 'unacceptable' in a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Kallas confirmed she engaged in talks with Saar to address her concerns and seek explanations regarding ongoing events in the region.

The discussion underscores the EU's strong stance on the matter, as Kallas emphasized her call for accountability and viable solutions to address the escalating tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

