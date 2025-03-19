EU's Kallas Condemns Gaza Situation in Talks with Israel

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed her disapproval of the current situation in Gaza, describing it as 'unacceptable' in a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Kallas confirmed she engaged in talks with Saar to address her concerns and seek explanations regarding ongoing events in the region.

The discussion underscores the EU's strong stance on the matter, as Kallas emphasized her call for accountability and viable solutions to address the escalating tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)